Wildlife In Need Center ‘overwhelmed’ with birds who ‘desperately need your help’ as winter drags into spring
OCONOMOWOC — Officials with the Wildlife In Need Center, in a Facebook post on Wednesday, April 18, said they’ve been “overwhelmed” with songbird patients as winter drags into spring. This, as a winter weather advisory was issued for all of southeast Wisconsin, with more snow falling.
*The birds and other wildlife desperately need your help, especially migratory species and ground foraging birds like robins. This is becoming a bird emergency across the state as wildlife rehabiltators are all admitting starving, hypothermic migratory birds,” officials said.
Here’s what you can do to help:
- Put out extra food sources like chopped blueberries or raspberries, dried cherries, crumbled suet, fresh or frozen berries, chopped apples, high-quality soaked dog or cat kibble, earthworms, waxworms and dried or live mealworms. These are all food items that these birds may take advantage of.
- Clear snow away from the ground to allow patches of grass or clear areas of brush to allow natural shelters.
- Be alert to birds that my need to be brought to your local licensed wildlife rehabilitator for critical care.