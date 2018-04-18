× Wildlife In Need Center ‘overwhelmed’ with birds who ‘desperately need your help’ as winter drags into spring

OCONOMOWOC — Officials with the Wildlife In Need Center, in a Facebook post on Wednesday, April 18, said they’ve been “overwhelmed” with songbird patients as winter drags into spring. This, as a winter weather advisory was issued for all of southeast Wisconsin, with more snow falling.

*The birds and other wildlife desperately need your help, especially migratory species and ground foraging birds like robins. This is becoming a bird emergency across the state as wildlife rehabiltators are all admitting starving, hypothermic migratory birds,” officials said.

Here’s what you can do to help: