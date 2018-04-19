× ‘Alert neighbors’ call 911 after hearing cries for help; woman rescued from bank of Fond du Lac River

FOND DU LAC — A woman was rescued from the bank of the Fond du Lac River on Thursday afternoon, April 19.

It happened around 3 p.m.

Fire officials said upon their arrival at the scene on 12th St., rescue crews entered the water and secured the victim — attaching a rope around her to aid in her extrication from the water and up the snow-covered riverbank.

The victim was taken to a waiting ambulance for medical treatment — which included exposure to the cold.

“The victim was yelling for help and alert neighbors kept the victim stable while the other one called 911. This outcome could have been much different if not for quick-thinking bystanders who knew what to do,” said Fire Chief Peter O’Leary.

It’s unclear why/how the woman ended up in the water.