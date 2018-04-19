Another MCTS driver to the rescue: Training instructor races to help man who slipped and fell on icy sidewalk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Another MCTS bus driver to the rescue!

Milwaukee County Transit System officials on Thursday, April 19 shared video of an incident in which an MCTS bus driver raced to the aid of a man who slipped and fell on some ice.

It happened when the rider got off the Greenline in downtown Milwaukee Thursday morning.

Tim Boone, who was training a new driver, yelled "stop the bus" and "open the door," and he was then caught on camera rushing to the man's side. He and other riders helped the man to his feet -- and witnesses took to social media to let MCTS officials know he deserved praise for his quick thinking and kindness.

Way to go Tim!