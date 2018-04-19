Axe throwing: One of the newest waves in entertainment has reached Milwaukee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- One of the newest waves in entertainment has reached Milwaukee. Throwing darts at your local bar is fun and all -- but how about flinging an ax instead. Carl spent the morning checking out Lumber Axe.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

About Lumber Axe (website)

Axe Throwing Axe throwing is a totally new, cool, memorable way to release stress and have a great time. Think darts with muscles. Our axeperts will teach you the basics of axe throwing and then guide you and your friends (or enemies, coworkers, family) through some fun and competitive games. Come experience the thrill of indoor axe throwing in leagues, group parties or team building events.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Craft Beer We offer over 40 varieties of craft beer as well as domestic and malt beverages. We’ve got something to please every palate in an atmosphere that makes you want to put down your axe and stay a while.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video