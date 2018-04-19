Axe throwing: One of the newest waves in entertainment has reached Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE -- One of the newest waves in entertainment has reached Milwaukee. Throwing darts at your local bar is fun and all -- but how about flinging an ax instead. Carl spent the morning checking out Lumber Axe.
About Lumber Axe (website)
Axe Throwing
Axe throwing is a totally new, cool, memorable way to release stress and have a great time. Think darts with muscles. Our axeperts will teach you the basics of axe throwing and then guide you and your friends (or enemies, coworkers, family) through some fun and competitive games. Come experience the thrill of indoor axe throwing in leagues, group parties or team building events.
Craft Beer
We offer over 40 varieties of craft beer as well as domestic and malt beverages. We’ve got something to please every palate in an atmosphere that makes you want to put down your axe and stay a while.
Escape Rooms
Think of your favorite movie. Now imagine being dropped right into the middle of it! Our staff will guide your team through 60 minutes of heart-pounding adventure. We have four different storylines for you to choose from. Escape a creepy cabin, be part of a heist, work with the CIA to save the world.....choose your adventure and escape reality!