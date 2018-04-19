× Bon-Ton’s ‘going out of business’ sales begin Friday; liquidation to run 10-12 weeks

MILWAUKEE — The Bon-Ton Stores, Inc. announced on Thursday, April 19 that going out of business sales will begin Friday, April 20 in 212 stores and e-commerce websites under the Bon-Ton, Bergner’s, Boston Store, Carson’s, Elder-Beerman, Herberger’s and Younkers nameplates.

A news release indicates the company’s liquidation sales are expected to run for approximately 10 to 12 weeks. Right now, Bon-Ton has 250 stores, 38 of which are already in liquidation from a previously announced store closure process.

On April 18, the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware approved an agreement between the Company and a joint venture composed of the holders of the Company’s 8.0% Second Lien Secured Notes due 2021 and Great American Group, LLC and Tiger Capital Group, LLC governing the liquidation of the inventory and certain other assets of the Company.

Additional customer information regarding the going out of business sales is available on the company’s restructuring website at bontonrestructuring.com.