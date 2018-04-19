× ESPN: Packers open season at home vs. Bears on Sept. 9

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers on Thursday afternoon, April 19 revealed the team’s home and away opponents ahead of the official schedule release Thursday night.

According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, here’s the entire Packers’ home schedule:

Sept. 9 vs. Bears (which would be SNF/NBC)

Sept. 16 vs. Vikings

Sept. 30 vs. Bills

Oct. 15 vs. 49ers (Monday night ESPN)

Nov. 11 vs. Dolphins

Dec. 2 vs. Cardinals

Dec. 9 vs. Falcons

Dec. 30 vs. Lions

According to the New York Post:

Dec. 23 – Packers at Jets

From the Packers:

The official schedule with playing dates and times will be revealed Thursday night.

Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta will be played on Sunday, February 3, 2019.