ESPN: Packers open season at home vs. Bears on Sept. 9
GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers on Thursday afternoon, April 19 revealed the team’s home and away opponents ahead of the official schedule release Thursday night.
According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, here’s the entire Packers’ home schedule:
- Sept. 9 vs. Bears (which would be SNF/NBC)
- Sept. 16 vs. Vikings
- Sept. 30 vs. Bills
- Oct. 15 vs. 49ers (Monday night ESPN)
- Nov. 11 vs. Dolphins
- Dec. 2 vs. Cardinals
- Dec. 9 vs. Falcons
- Dec. 30 vs. Lions
According to the New York Post:
- Dec. 23 – Packers at Jets
Home:
- Chicago Bears
- Detroit Lions
- Minnesota Vikings
- Arizona Cardinals
- San Francisco 49ers
- Buffalo Bills
- Miami Dolphins
- Atlanta Falcons
Away:
- Chicago Bears
- Detroit Lions
- Minnesota Vikings
- Los Angeles Rams
- Seattle Seahawks
- New England Patriots
- New York Jets
- Washington Redskins
The official schedule with playing dates and times will be revealed Thursday night.
Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta will be played on Sunday, February 3, 2019.