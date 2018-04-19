ESPN: Packers open season at home vs. Bears on Sept. 9

Posted 2:33 pm, April 19, 2018, by , Updated at 02:40PM, April 19, 2018

GREEN BAY, WI - DECEMBER 04: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers drops back to pass in the first quarter against the Houston Texans at Lambeau Field on December 4, 2016 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers on Thursday afternoon, April 19 revealed the team’s home and away opponents ahead of the official schedule release Thursday night.

According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, here’s the entire Packers’ home schedule:

  • Sept. 9 vs. Bears (which would be SNF/NBC)
  • Sept. 16 vs. Vikings
  • Sept. 30 vs. Bills
  • Oct. 15 vs. 49ers (Monday night ESPN)
  • Nov. 11 vs. Dolphins
  • Dec. 2 vs. Cardinals
  • Dec. 9 vs. Falcons
  • Dec. 30 vs. Lions

According to the New York Post:

  • Dec. 23 – Packers at Jets

From the Packers:

Home:

  • Chicago Bears
  • Detroit Lions
  • Minnesota Vikings
  • Arizona Cardinals
  • San Francisco 49ers
  • Buffalo Bills
  • Miami Dolphins
  • Atlanta Falcons

Away:

  • Chicago Bears
  • Detroit Lions
  • Minnesota Vikings
  • Los Angeles Rams
  • Seattle Seahawks
  • New England Patriots
  • New York Jets
  • Washington Redskins

The official schedule with playing dates and times will be revealed Thursday night.

Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta will be played on Sunday, February 3, 2019.