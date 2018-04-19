× Hazardous materials team responds to trucking company on Milwaukee’s far south side

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Fire Department and its hazardous materials team responded to the USF Holland trucking company on Milwaukee’s far south side on Thursday morning, April 19.

They were dispatched to investigate a report of workers at a loading dock having difficulty breathing. The workers said there was an odor but not sure what it was.

All 12 workers who had concerns were evaluated by paramedics and refused transport to a hospital.

Fire department says oxygen and carbon monoxide levels were normal.

Officials expect to be on the scene for a while, trying to figure out what caused the concern.