Jags’ best friend? NFL team 1st with dog park inside stadium

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — These cats are for the dogs.

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced Thursday they plan to be the first NFL team to have a dog park inside the stadium.

The 2,000-square-foot area, operated by Pet Paradise, will open this fall in the south end zone and feature artificial turf, a pool and palm trees.

Now dogs can cheer on their cats at the game! We’re excited to announce our partnership with @pparadiseresort to bring dog daycare to the South Fan Deck. pic.twitter.com/zN420xPigH — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) April 19, 2018

Fans can leave their dogs there and go watch the game. Or they can stay in the park with their dogs during the game.

“People are just taking their pets everywhere now,” said Fernando Acosta-Rua, president and CEO of Pet Paradise. “Pets are just becoming more and more part of the family, so it’s a natural extension to be able to take them wherever you’re going.”

Pet Paradise is based in Jacksonville and has 34 resorts across the country.

Acosta-Rua says more details, including cost, will be released in the coming weeks.