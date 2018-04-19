Officials: Firefighters rescue man from burning house in Cedarburg

CEDARBURG — Cedarburg firefighters rescued a man from a house fire near Spring and Hillbert Streets on Thursday, April 19.

Firefighters were dispatched to the home around noon — and when they first arrived on the scene, they encountered heavy smoke coming from the first and second floors of the building.

Police indicated a man was seen going into the building. But because of the heavy smoke, they were unable to retrieve him. Firefighters went in moments later and recovered the man. He is now being treated for his injuries at a hospital.

Fire Chief Jeff Vahsholtz told FOX6 News the cause of the fire has yet to be determined. Because there was an injury involved, the state fire marshal will be assisting with the investigation.