Officials ID woman found dead near Art Museum, injuries consistent with being struck by vehicle

Posted 7:45 am, April 19, 2018, by , Updated at 07:46AM, April 19, 2018

MILWAUKEE —  Officials with the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office on Thursday, April 19 identified the woman found dead on Lincoln Memorial Dr., yards from the Milwaukee Art Museum. The deceased has been identified as Lane Kerpan, 25.

Officials said a concerned citizen called 911 around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, April 18 to report the body just north of E. Mason St.

Investigators blocked and taped off the road near the Calatrava. They set up a blue tent to conceal where the body was found. An autopsy revealed significant internal injuries consistent with being struck by a motor vehicle.

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating.

Anyone with information that could help with the investigation is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.

