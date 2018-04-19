× Police: Man’s erratic driving leads to $5 million Nebraska pot bust

DENVER, Colo. — An Arvada man who authorities say was seen driving a van on the shoulder of a Nebraska highway was arrested for allegedly transporting a large amount of marijuana worth more than $5 million.

According to a release from the Nebraska State Patrol, Michael Cardis, 39, was pulled over on Interstate 80 Wednesday evening after troopers observed the 2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van driving in the shoulder.

During the traffic stop, troopers say a K9 detected the presence of a controlled substance inside the van.

Troopers then searched the van and found 1,853 pounds of marijuana, 8,779 doses of hash oil vape pens, and 46 pounds of loose hash wax, the news release read.

The marijuana was found inside plastic totes and boxes and was vacuum sealed in plastic. The street value of the drugs is estimated at more than $5 million.

Cardis was booked into a Nebraska jail and is facing multiple charges, including possession of more than one pound of marijuana, possession with intent to deliver, and no Drug Tax stamp.