Summer camps: Reasons you should consider them for your kids

MILWAUKEE -- It may look like a winter wonderland outside -- but camp season is coming and now is the time to sign up. Kelly rossebo with Camp Eagle Ridge joins Real Milwaukee to talk about how to choose a camp for your kids.

Different types of camp available

• Day Camp

• Resident/Overnight Camp

• Sports or Arts Camp

• Academic Camps

• Religious Affliliation

• Camps for children with Special Needs

• Family Camp

Factors in Choosing A Camp

• Near or far

• Length of Session

• Girls Only, Boys Only or Co-ed

• Age

• Camp Philosophy & Goals

Why choose an Accredited Camp?

• ACA goes beyond basic requirements for health, cleanliness, and food service into specific areas of programming, including camp staff from director through counselors, emergency management plans, health care, and management

• Staff screening process

Affording Camp

• Camps generally range from $100 - $1500 per week

• Most camps have some sort of financial assistance or camperships available

• Assistance offered from other organizations

• For day camp - Dependent Care Flexible Spending Account, Child & Dependent Care Tax Credit

Psychological Benefits of Camp

• Independence

• Resilience

• Diversity

• Creativity

• Problem Solving

• Belonging to a Community

• Better transition to College