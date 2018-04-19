Summer camps: Reasons you should consider them for your kids

MILWAUKEE -- It may look like a winter wonderland outside -- but camp season is coming and now is the time to sign up. Kelly rossebo with Camp Eagle Ridge joins Real Milwaukee to talk about how to choose a camp for your kids.
Different types of camp available
• Day Camp
• Resident/Overnight Camp
• Sports or Arts Camp
• Academic Camps
• Religious Affliliation
• Camps for children with Special Needs
• Family Camp
Factors in Choosing A Camp
• Near or far
• Length of Session
• Girls Only, Boys Only or Co-ed
• Age
• Camp Philosophy & Goals
Why choose an Accredited Camp?
• ACA goes beyond basic requirements for health, cleanliness, and food service into specific areas of programming, including camp staff from director through counselors, emergency management plans, health care, and management
• Staff screening process
Affording Camp
• Camps generally range from $100 - $1500 per week
• Most camps have some sort of financial assistance or camperships available
• Assistance offered from other organizations
• For day camp - Dependent Care Flexible Spending Account, Child & Dependent Care Tax Credit
Psychological Benefits of Camp
• Independence
• Resilience
• Diversity
• Creativity
• Problem Solving
• Belonging to a Community
• Better transition to College