× Summerfest announces Uline Warehouse headliners and performance dates

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest officials announced Thursday, April 19 the lineup of headliners slated for Uline Warehouse during Summerfest 2018.

The Uline Warehouse with Miller Lite and CW18 & My24 Milwaukee will feature the following headliners:

June 27

10:00 p.m.: The All-American Rejects

June 28

3:00 p.m.: Cornerstones of Rock featuring: The Ides of March featuring Jim Peterik, The Buckinghams, Cryan’ Shames, New Colony of Six, The Shadows of Knight

9:30 p.m.: George Thorogood & The Destroyers

June 29

10:00 p.m.: Plain White T’s

June 30

10:00 p.m.: Phil Vassar

July 1

10:00 p.m.: The Neighbourhood

July 3

10:00 p.m.: Trace Adkins

July 4

8:00 p.m.: Chris Lane

10:00 p.m.: Midland

July 5

10:00 p.m.: Aminé

July 6

10:00 p.m.: Michael Franti & Spearhead

July 7

3:00 p.m.: Boney James

10:00 p.m.: Gin Blossoms

July 8

9:30 p.m. TBA

Enjoy a great mix of artists and say farewell to this stage in anticipation of the new Uline stage debuting in 2019! Ticket prices for Summerfest 2018 are among the most affordable in the world for any major festival. General admission tickets are only $21 and $14 for weekday tickets (valid prior to 4:00 p.m.).

In addition, the following offers are available to purchase in advance:

• LAST CHANCE (prices increase 4/21/18): The U.S. Cellular 11-Day Power Pass is available for $85 ($231 value) – includes admission for all 11 days.

• LAST CHANCE (prices increase 4/21/18): The U.S. Cellular 3-Day Pass is available for $48 and is valid for one general admission per day on three different days of the festival ($63 value).

Check out all the headliners on the ULine Warehouse stage in advance by listening to the playlist on Spotify. All performers and show times are subject to change. Please check Summerfest.com for updates, to purchase tickets and to see the full Summerfest lineup.