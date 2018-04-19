× Target offers child safety seat trade-in, coupon to save on new seat or stroller

MILWAUKEE — Target is offering a chance for parents of younger children to upgrade their child safety seats.

Starting on Sunday, April 22 and running through May 5, you can bring an old car seat to Target stores. In exchange, you’ll get a 20 percent off coupon for a new car seat or stroller at Target.

All stores, excluding the small-format stores, are participating in the program.

What happens to the old car seats? Target indicates they will be recycled by Waste Management — to create new products such as grocery carts, plastic buckets and construction materials such as steel beams and carpet padding.

CLICK HERE to learn more about this program.