Two Men and a Truck to collect items for women staying in local domestic abuse, homeless shelters

WEST ALLIS -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at Two Men and a Truck. Ahead of Mother's Day, Two Men and a Truck in Milwaukee is partnering with the Milwaukee Women's Center, a local domestic violence shelter, to collect donations for less fortunate moms who are victims of abuse and homelessness as part of its Movers for Moms campaign.

As part of its Movers for Moms® program, TWO MEN AND A TRUCK locations nationally partner with local businesses and organizations to collect essential care items for women staying in local domestic abuse or homeless shelters. Once donations are collected, TWO MEN AND A TRUCK will pick up and deliver the items to partnering shelters around Mother’s Day.

Donations are determined by individual shelters, but can include: nice soaps, hair styling products, shampoos and conditioners, pillows, blankets, slippers, and other basic clothing items.