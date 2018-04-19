× VP Pence to take part in tax cut town hall event ahead of Gov. Walker fundraiser in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Vice President Mike Pence will participate in a tax cut town hall event at the Wisconsin Center on April 25.

It’s organized by “America First Policies,” a pro-President Donald Trump group. It’s set for 3:30 p.m.

A spokeswoman said there will be a panel discussion involving elected and business leaders. It’s unclear who will take part, but we do know former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke, who works for an affiliated super PAC (America First Action) won’t be attending the event.

It will mark the first of two events for VP Pence in Wisconsin that day. Gov. Walker’s campaign had previously announced Pence would be taking part in an evening fundraiser with Walker somewhere in the state that day. A campaign spokesman declined to provide more information about the fundraiser when FOX6 asked on Thursday, April 19.