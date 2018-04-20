× 26-year-old man arrested following pursuit that reached speeds in excess of 100 mph

MILWAUKEE — A 26-year-old Milwaukee man is in custody following a pursuit on I-43 that ended up in a south side neighborhood early Friday, April 20.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that around 6 a.m., a vehicle passed a deputy on I-43 northbound near Grange Avenue at more than 100 mph. The deputy saw the vehicle exit at Holt Avenue, but then re-enter the freeway. The deputy then activated his lights and sirens and attempted a traffic stop. However, the vehicle sped ahead and struck a pickup truck near Harrison Ave. The driver of the pickup truck was not injured, but both vehicles were severely damaged.

The driver of the pursued car fled the scene and several additional deputies responded to locate him. They pursued the man on foot after he climbed a fence, ran through alleys and into a creek in Baran Park. A deputy and K-9 were beginning to track the subject when he gave up.

One deputy suffered several punctures to his hands while climbing the fence and was treated and released.

Officials say the 26-year-old man was driving with a revoked driver’s license. He complained of being dizzy and sick, and was taken to the hospital. He was later arrested and faces a charge of recklessly endangering safety, a class G felony.