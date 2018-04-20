× 30-year-old driver in custody after 2 separate pursuits in Racine County

RACINE COUNTY — A 30-year-old driver is in custody after officials say they fled from police on two separate occasions.

It began Friday, April 20, around 6:30 p.m., when Franklin police asked for assistance from the Racine County Sheriff’s Office. A vehicle fled from an officer following a retail theft at a Sendik’s Food Market.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office stepped in. They spotted the vehicle traveling southbound on South Sylvania and attempted to pull the driver over. The vehicle fled at a high rate of speed through a construction area. Officials say as the driver changed direction and proceeded toward a populated area, near State Highway 20 and Washington Avenue, the pursuit was terminated.

A Village of Sturtevant police officer located the vehicle a short time later and attempted to stop them, in which the vehicle took off once again. Officials say the driver entered a cul-de-sac and drove through residential lawns before coming to rest after running out of gas near County Highway K and Northwestern Avenue — at Nicholson Road.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office says, seven people were inside the vehicle — including a 14-year-old child.

The 30-year-old driver was taken into custody for several counts of recklessly endangering safety and knowingly fleeing and eluding a traffic officer.

Two other occupants were taken into custody on outstanding warrants.

Additional charges are pending from the City of Franklin Police Department and the Village of Sturtevant Police Department.