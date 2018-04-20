Attention Drivers: A look at the upcoming construction that could impact your commute

MILWAUKEE -- Jason Roselle with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the upcoming construction that could impact your commute.
Zoo Interchange Project
Thursday, April 26
- Long Term Closure I-94 East exit ramp to WIS 100 South 5:30 a.m. - late summer 2018
Moorland Road Project
- Overnight closures of ramps at I-94 and Moorland Road throughout the week 9 p.m. - 5 a.m.
Green Tree Road Bridge Project
Tuesday, April 24
- Long-term Full Closure of Green Tree Road Eastbound from Jean Nicolet Road to 1/2 block west of Port Washington Road for bridge work (becomes one-way
- Westbound only). 5am through early June 2018
- Long-term Full closure of Jean Nicolet Rd Northbound from the south driveway of Nicolet High School to Green Tree Road for bridge work (becomes one-way Southbound only). 5am through early June 2018