Attention Drivers: A look at the upcoming construction that could impact your commute

MILWAUKEE -- Jason Roselle with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the upcoming construction that could impact your commute.

Zoo Interchange Project
Thursday, April 26

  • Long Term Closure I-94 East exit ramp to WIS 100 South 5:30 a.m. - late summer 2018

Moorland Road Project

  • Overnight closures of ramps at I-94 and Moorland Road throughout the week 9 p.m. - 5 a.m.

Green Tree Road Bridge Project
Tuesday, April 24

  • Long-term Full Closure of Green Tree Road Eastbound from Jean Nicolet Road to 1/2 block west of Port Washington Road for bridge work (becomes one-way
  • Westbound only). 5am through early June 2018
  • Long-term Full closure of Jean Nicolet Rd Northbound from the south driveway of Nicolet High School to Green Tree Road for bridge work (becomes one-way Southbound only). 5am through early June 2018