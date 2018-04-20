Bucks looking to bounce back in a big way in front of their home fans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Bucks are looking to bounce back in a big way Friday night, April 20 in front of their home fans. Down 0-2 in their series against the Celtics, but expecting a sellout crowd to cheer them on at the Bradley Center. Carl spent the morning at the Bradley Center with what you can expect tonight in Game 3.

While the Bucks vs. Celtics game is the main attraction tonight in Milwaukee, it's not the only athletic showcase you can check out. Carl also checked out a Zelo Pro Wrestling event at Turner Hall.