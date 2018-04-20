× Child abuse charge dismissed against former Packers RB Ahman Green

GREEN BAY — Former Green Bay Packers running back Ahman Green avoided jail time under a plea agreement that included dismissal of a felony child abuse charge.

The 41-year-old Green on Thursday entered an Alford plea of no contest to criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct. Prosecutors amended the child abuse charge to a non-abuse charge of damage to property.

Brown County Circuit Judge John Zakowski sentenced Green to 18 months of probation.

Court documents show that Green was arrested at his home in June after a report he had pushed his daughter and struck her in the head. Green says in a statement he entered the plea to spare his daughter the emotional trauma of a trial.

Green’s 8,322 career rushing yards for the Packers are the most in team history.