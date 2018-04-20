× Democrats file suit alleging Russia, Trump, WikiLeaks conspired to interfere in 2016 campaign

The Democratic National Committee is suing the Trump campaign, several top advisers who attended the now-infamous June 2016 meeting in Trump Tower, Russia, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, longtime Trump confidant Roger Stone, former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, former campaign adviser George Papadopoulos and others, alleging a grand racketeering, hacking and fraudulent conspiracy that harmed Democrats through WikiLeaks’ publication of internal party emails.

The 66-page lawsuit filed in Manhattan federal court on Friday lays out how the Trumps curried favor in Russia through their family business, and then Russia worked with Trump advisers before the presidential election to disseminate the spoils from a cyberattack of the DNC.

The Democratic Party says the conspiracy and the hacking hurt their relationship with voters, chilled donations, disrupted their political convention and subjected their staffers to harassment. The lawsuit outlines nearly every known communication between Trump advisers and Russians.

The Washington Post first reported the lawsuit.