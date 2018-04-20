Have you seen her? Inmate walks away from work release site in Kenosha County

KENOSHA — Authorities are searching to find a Robert E. Ellsworth Correction Center inmate who walked away from a work release site in Kenosha County.

The incident has been reported to the Racine County and Kenosha County Sheriff’s Offices.

Jennifer Drost, 41, convicted in Rock County, is a white female, 5’9″ tall, 193 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair.

Meantime, Wisconsin Department of Corrections’ officials are searching to find a second inmate who escaped from the same facility. Christine Abel, 36, turned up missing during a head count. Investigators believe she slipped through an area of the fence on Thursday evening, April 19.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of either of these inmates should immediately contact law enforcement.