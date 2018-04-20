× I-94 shut down near County K due to crash, vehicle fire in work zone

RACINE — All lanes on southbound I-94 are shut down near County K in Racine County due to a crash and fire involving a car and excavator. It happened in a work zone.

Northbound I-94 is down to one lane of traffic. Traffic is being detoured from I-94 around this area.

Traffic is being detoured off southbound I-94 at County K to the west frontage road. Traffic can reenter the freeway at WIS 20.

Extensive delays are expected and alternate routes encouraged.

No additional details have been released — including the cause of the crash or if any injuries were sustained.

