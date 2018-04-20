× Lake Express collects bikes to raise awareness of green travel in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Lake Express Ferry has teamed up with two organizations to raise awareness of “green” travel, recreation, and making bikes more accessible to Milwaukee area residents.

On Friday, April 20, the Sixteenth Street Community Health Center collected 500 gently used bikes, that are in good condition, to support the organization’s seventh annual Bike Day event. The first 500 donors received a certificate redeemable for a free 2018 ticket on the Lake Express high-speed ferry.

Also, from April 20 through April 27, the Milwaukee Bicycle Collective (MBC) had 50 round-trip tickets for the 2018 season available at two different donor levels — $75 and $125 while supplies last. Donations can be made here.

Lake Express begins its 15th season of service April 27.