× Mark your calendar: Summerfest reveals headliners for Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest officials announced on Friday, April 20 the lineup of headliners slated for Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard with Coors Light during Summerfest 2018.

The Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard with Coors Light will feature the following headliners:

June 27 10:00 pm Grizzly Bear June 28 8:00 pm Belly 10:00 pm Tory Lanez June 29 10:00 pm Third World 8:00 pm Welshly Arms June 30 10:00 pm Kaleo July 1 4:00 pm Lynch Mob 6:00 pm Great White 10:00 pm Greta Van Fleet July 3 3:00 pm Under the Streetlamp 6:00 pm L.I.F.T. 8:00 pm Joywave 10:00 pm Bishop Briggs July 4 9:30 pm Gavin DeGraw July 5 8:00 pm Dead Horses 9:30 pm Trampled By Turtles July 6 10:00 pm O.A.R. 4:00 pm Maxi Priest July 7 10:00 pm Mayer Hawthorne July 8 9:45 pm Boz Scaggs

Check out all the headliners at the Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard in advance by listening to the playlist on Spotify.

All performers and show times are subject to change. Check Summerfest.com for updates, to purchase tickets and to see the full Summerfest lineup. Summerfest 2018 takes place June 27-July 1 and July 3-8, 2018, closed on July 2.