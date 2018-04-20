Mark your calendar: Summerfest reveals headliners for Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard
MILWAUKEE — Summerfest officials announced on Friday, April 20 the lineup of headliners slated for Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard with Coors Light during Summerfest 2018.
The Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard with Coors Light will feature the following headliners:
|June 27
|10:00 pm
|Grizzly Bear
|June 28
|8:00 pm
|Belly
|10:00 pm
|Tory Lanez
|June 29
|10:00 pm
|Third World
|8:00 pm
|Welshly Arms
|June 30
|10:00 pm
|Kaleo
|July 1
|4:00 pm
|Lynch Mob
|6:00 pm
|Great White
|10:00 pm
|Greta Van Fleet
|July 3
|3:00 pm
|Under the Streetlamp
|6:00 pm
|L.I.F.T.
|8:00 pm
|Joywave
|10:00 pm
|Bishop Briggs
|July 4
|9:30 pm
|Gavin DeGraw
|July 5
|8:00 pm
|Dead Horses
|9:30 pm
|Trampled By Turtles
|July 6
|10:00 pm
|O.A.R.
|4:00 pm
|Maxi Priest
|July 7
|10:00 pm
|Mayer Hawthorne
|July 8
|9:45 pm
|Boz Scaggs
Check out all the headliners at the Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard in advance by listening to the playlist on Spotify.
All performers and show times are subject to change. Check Summerfest.com for updates, to purchase tickets and to see the full Summerfest lineup. Summerfest 2018 takes place June 27-July 1 and July 3-8, 2018, closed on July 2.
43.033076 -87.898805