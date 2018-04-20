× Health Department: Synthetic marijuana cases confirmed in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee Health Department is warning the public that synthetic marijuana cases have been confirmed in Milwaukee. Since April 19, two confirmed cases and one probable case of the illness have been identified in city residents. Of the three cases, two have required hospitalization.

The Milwaukee Health Department encourages people to call 911 or immediately go to an emergency room if they or someone they know are experiencing a serious reaction to synthetic cannabinoids.

The use of synthetic cannabinoids has become a serious public health problem, according to the Milwaukee Health Department. This is due in part to the products being easy to access and some believing it is not harmful because it is “natural.”

In the City of Milwaukee cases can be reported to SurNet by calling 414-286-3624 during business hours or after hours at 414-286-2150.

