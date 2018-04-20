× Police: Man shows up at hospital with gunshot wound; no one in custody

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating after a Racine man, 31, walked into a local hospital Thursday night, April 19 suffering from a gunshot graze wound.

According to police, the victim stated that he became involved in a disagreement with another subject in the area of 18th and Oklahoma. During the disagreement, gunshots were fired at the victim — resulting in injury.

Milwaukee police continue to investigate the incident and determine a motive behind the shooting.