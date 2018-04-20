× Sculpture Milwaukee announces additional artists for 2018 installation

MILWAUKEE — Sculpture Milwaukee, a free outdoor urban sculpture experience, announced on Friday, April 20 the names of artists who will join the eight previously released artist names. The new artists include:

New York-based artist Sanford Biggers

Cuban artist Yoan Capote

Massachusetts-based artist Tom Friedman

British artist Gary Hume

Portland-based artist Jessica Jackson Hutchins

American artist Kiki Smith

Mexican artist Bosco Sodi

Sculpture Milwaukee will be on view from June to Oct. 21, 2018.

Highlighted works confirmed to date include: Sanford Biggers’ BAM (Seated Warrior), 2017; Yoan Capote’s Nostalgia, 2013; Tom Friedman’s Hazmat Love, 2017; Gary Hume’s Bud, 2016; Jessica Jackson Hutchins’ Reason to Be, 2017; Kiki Smith’s Seer (Alice II), 2005; and Bosco Sodi’s Untitled, 2017.

These works will be joined by: Magdalena Abakanowicz’s The Group of Five, 2014; Liz Glynn’s Untitled (Burgher with extended arm), 2014; Mel Kendrick’s Marker #2, 2009; Shana McCaw and Brent Budsberg’s Skew, 2018; Hank Willis Thomas’ Liberty, 2015; Bernar Venet’s 97.5° Arc x 9, 2007; and Erwin Wurm’s Half Big Suit, 2016.