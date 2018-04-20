Search underway for inmate who escaped from Robert E. Ellsworth Correctional Center

RACINE COUNTY — A search is underway after a minimum-security inmate escaped from the Robert E. Ellsworth Correctional Center.

It is unclear how Christine Abel got away.

Officials with the Department of Corrections said this incident has been reported to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.

Abel is described as a white woman, standing 5’01” tall and weighing 110 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of this inmate should immediately contact law enforcement.