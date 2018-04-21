× 2 injured in single-vehicle rollover accident in Town of Kewaskum

TOWN OF KEWASKUM — Two people are injured after attempting to avoid an animal in the roadway and ending up in a rollover crash early Saturday morning, April 21.

At around 4:40 a.m., the Washington County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a single-vehicle rollover crash with injuries in the Town of Kewaskum. It happened on Highway H east of Townline Road.

The Sheriff’s Office called the Kewaskum Police Department for assistance. Upon arrival, police learned that one person had been ejected from the vehicle.

According to the Sheriff’s Office. the investigation revealed that the vehicle was heading eastbound when the driver attempted to avoid an animal in the roadway. The vehicle left the road, reentered and began to roll — coming to a stop in the south ditch on its roof.

County Highway H was closed to traffic for about 90 minutes to assist in rescue efforts.

Due to the injuries that the passenger sustained in the crash, Flight for Life was requested to respond to the scene. The passenger, a 32-year-old Village of Kewaskum man, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries by Flight for Life. The driver, a 39-year-old Town of Barton woman, was also taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Alcohol does not appear to be a contributing factor, and the accident remains under investigation by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.