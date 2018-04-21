PD: Phoenix man arrested after running over 21-month-old son

PHOENIX, Az. — A man has been arrested after police say he ran over his child Thursday evening in Phoenix.

Just before 6 p.m., Phoenix police responded to a call at a home near Interstate 17 and Northern Avenue after a 21-month-old child was struck by a vehicle.

Police say that 49-year-old Richard Hamilton, the child’s father, was moving a truck on his property when he didn’t see Samuel Hamilton, his 21-month-old son, who had gotten near the truck.

A neighbor told police Hamilton had been playing with the child in the yard prior to the collision.

Hamilton stopped his truck when he felt a bump under the tire.

Samuel was taken to a local hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Hamilton was later arrested for DUI and was booked into jail on one count of negligent homicide.

Police say Hamilton had “bloodshot,watery eyes and a moderate odor of alcohol coming from him.”

The defendant refused all field sobriety tests and refused to submit to a blood test,” read the police report.

The police report also stated: “A broken beer bottle was located approximately 8 feet to the rear of the F250, in the path the truck would have driven. There was a liquid on the driver side rear tire that is believed to be some of the contents of the beer bottle. Glass fragments from the beer bottle were located in the grass near the bottle, and there were also fragments located in a trash can approximately 30 feet from the area of the collision. It appeared someone tried to clean up the broken beer bottle fragments afterward.”