The Cheesecake Factory adds new ‘super food’ options to their menu

MILWAUKEE -- The Cheesecake Factory is adding a new salad to their menu that's vibrant, delicious and packed full of "super foods." Andy Fosticz from the Cheesecake Factory shows you how to make their vegan cobb salad.

Vegan Cobb Salad Recipe:

Ingredients

4 oz. Baby Lettuce Mix

2 oz. Butter Lettuce, 1” pieces

1-1/2 oz. Balsamic Vinaigrette*

1/4 tsp. Whole-Grain Mustard*

1-1/2 oz. Quinoa, cooked

1/2 Tbl. Marcona Almonds, chopped 1/4”

1/2 Tbl. Sunflower Seeds

1 tsp. Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Pinch Kosher salt

Pinch Ground Black Pepper

1/2 ea. Avocado, 1/2” pieces

2 oz. Cherry Tomatoes, cut in half

1-1/2 oz. Garbanzo Beans, cooked

1-1/2 oz. Cucumbers, 1/2" pieces

1-1/2 oz. Red Beets, cooked, 1/2” pieces

1 oz. Green Beans, blanched, 1/2” pieces

1 oz. Asparagus, blanched, 1/2” pieces

1 oz. Balsamic Vinaigrette*

Directions:

Place the baby and butter lettuces into a mixing bowl. Combine the balsamic vinaigrette and whole grain mustard. Pour the dressing into the bowl and gently toss the ingredients together. Place the lettuce mixture into a chilled salad bowl. Place the quinoa, Marcona almonds and sunflower seeds into a clean mixing bowl. Drizzle the extra virgin olive oil into the bowl and season with salt and pepper. Gently toss ingredients together. Place the quinoa mixture and all other remaining ingredients side-by-side (in rows) over the salad. Pour a little more balsamic vinaigrette evenly over the salad.

Serves: 1

(*) Vegan options are available at specialty food stores.

*Your favorite recipe or any one of the many recipes in cookbooks or on the internet may be used. Excellent sauces and dressings of this type are also available in most major supermarkets and specialty stores.