× TMZ: ‘Austin Powers’ actor Verne Troyer dies

Actor Verne Troyer, best known for playing Mini-Me in the “Austin Powers” movies, has died — according to TMZ. He was 49.

A statement from Verne’s family says, the actor died Saturday. TMZ says he was on some form of life support since being taken to the hospital earlier this month after police received a report he was intoxicated and suicidal. He was treated at a hospital for alcohol poisoning.

TMZ reports the actor struggled with alcoholism for years and had been to rehab many times.