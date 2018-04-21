TMZ: ‘Austin Powers’ actor Verne Troyer dies

MIAMI, FL - NOVEMBER 20: Verne Troyer arrives at Best Buddies Miami Gala 2015 at Ice Palace on November 20, 2015 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Sergi Alexander/Getty Images)

Actor Verne Troyer, best known for playing Mini-Me in the “Austin Powers” movies, has died — according to TMZ. He was 49.

A statement from Verne’s family says, the actor died Saturday. TMZ says he was on some form of life support since being taken to the hospital earlier this month after police received a report he was intoxicated and suicidal. He was treated at a hospital for alcohol poisoning.

TMZ reports the actor struggled with alcoholism for years and had been to rehab many times.