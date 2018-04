BROWN DEER — A tiny kitten was rescued by Brown Deer police officers on Saturday, April 21.

Shared on the Brown Deer Police Department’s Twitter page, an adorable video shows the furry little guy fitting in the palm of an officer’s hand.

Turn your sound up for the video — watch it here:

.@BrownDeerWIPD sounds effects needed for this guy turned into BDPD. He’s currently enroute to the Mayfair Animal Hospital in Wauwatosa. #TooCute pic.twitter.com/EhmuoQxZDQ — Lt Kumbier (@304LKumbier) April 22, 2018

According to Brown Deer police, the kitten was brought to the Mayfair Animal Hospital in Wauwatosa.

Aww!