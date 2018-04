× 1 in custody after shots fired during brawl near 14th & Windlake

MILWAUKEE — One person is in custody after a shots fired incident during a large brawl Sunday morning, April 22.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. near 14th and Windlake.

Upon arrival, police say witnesses reported two shots being fired into the air.

No one was hit but the bullets, but several people suffered minor injuries during the brawl.