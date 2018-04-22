Deaf dog learns sign language

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREEN BAY -- Teaching a young dog new tricks. A deaf bully breed mix in Green Bay is in the process of learning sign language.

Samson, the 11-month-old puppy, was born deaf and to make sure he can still communicate with humans, his foster family is teaching him sign language. Samson already knows basic commands such as sit and gets excited when told he's being good.

"So you go like this, this is no, that teaches him that no, he's not supposed to do that. This is good, it means he's doing something he's supposed to be doing," said Ladawn Reuter with the Safe Haven Humane Society and Outreach Center.

Samson is currently searching for a forever home.