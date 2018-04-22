3 killed at Waffle House in Tennessee

Three people were killed and four were wounded in a shooting Sunday at a Waffle House in the Nashville area, Metro Nashville Police tweeted.

Police say the gunman, who was nude, opened fire at about 3:25 a.m. (4:25 a.m. ET).

CNN affiliate WSMV reported that the gunman was naked except for a green jacket when he entered the restaurant in the town of Antioch.

A patron wrestled away the rifle, police said.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding 29-year-old Travis Reinking of Morton, Illinois. Police said the gunman arrived in a vehicle registered to Reinking, though the gunman was last seen walking nude away from the scene.