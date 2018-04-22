× ‘Bucks in 6:’ After win over Celtics in Game 4, Bucks will play at least 1 more game at BMO Harris Bradley Center

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday, April 22 tied the first-round playoff series with a 104-102 win over the Boston Celtics in Game 4 at the BMO Harris Bradley Center. It means they’ll play at least one more game at the Bradley Center on Thursday, April 26 — Game 6.

Game 5 will be played Tuesday in Boston.

The win and the spring-like weather made for a double whammy for fans who came out for the game. FOX6 News got a quick glimpse at the Greek Freak himself, Giannis Antetokounmpo, signing autographs after the game.

Antetokounmpo scored 27 points, including tipping in the go-ahead basket with 5 seconds left. Boston’s Marcus Morris missed a 14-footer at the buzzer with Khris Middleton’s hand in his face to seal a nail-biting win for the Bucks.

After the game, everyone was chanting “Bucks in 6.”

Many on Sunday wondered whether this might be the final Bucks’ game at the BMO Harris Bradley Center, but the win means there will be at least one more game played there on Thursday. That made some Bucks’ fans pretty happy.

“The moment was right at the end when everybody came together and when it came down to the end, they got the lucky block they needed and they got the win!” said Scott Obst.

“It was real alive. Everybody was amped. We helped the bucks get the win for sure — the crowd did,” said Chancie Eubanks.

Tickets are available for Game 6 in Milwaukee. CLICK HERE for more information.