Milwaukee Bucks get things fired up for Game 4 with pregame pep rally 🏀

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Coming off of Friday night's win against the Boston Celtics, the Milwaukee Bucks are getting ready to do it all again Sunday, April 22, in the first round of the playoffs. FOX6's Evan Peterson was at the BMO Bradley Center ahead of Game Four.

Tip off is at noon.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

About the Game 4 pep rally (website)

Prior to the start of Game 4, the Milwaukee Bucks Playoff Pep Rally will tip things off in the southeast plaza of the BMO Harris Bradley Center beginning at 9:30am. The festival-like atmosphere will have interactive games, live music and prizes throughout, making it a can’t-miss event to get fired up for Game 4.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video