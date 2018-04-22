New Berlin Eisenhower soccer player making a name for herself

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW BERLIN--Kayla Jedrzejewski is a senior at New Berlin Eisenhower High School. This is the fourth year that she has played on the varsity team. She says the first time she played soccer she was done with it. But her mother encouraged her to try it again and she hasn't stopped playing since. Kayla says her last name always gives people problems. But she gives them credit for trying. Kayla will be attending UW Eau Claire in the fall. She plans to study nursing while also playing on the soccer team.

Kayla Jedrzejewski

New Berlin Eisenhower

Senior

Soccer