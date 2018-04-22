Silver Alert: Search is on for 70-year-old Richard Hauger from Dane County

STOUGHTON — A Silver Alert has been issued for 70-year-old Richard Hauger of Stoughton.

Officials say Hauger was last seen around 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 21, at his home. He has family in the Beloit area as well as in Washington state.

Hauger is described as a white male, 6 feet tall, 165 pounds, blue eyes with short gray hair with a mustache and goatee. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue pullover jacket.

Hauger is believed to be driving his maroon 1998 Subaru Legacy with the Wisconsin license plates 934-RLH.

Anyone with information is asked to call Stoughton Police Department at 608-873-3374.