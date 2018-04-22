× UW Regent Bryan Steil announces he’s running for Congress to replace Speaker Ryan

JANESVILLE — Republican Bryan Steil, a member of the University of Wisconsin Board of Regents, announced on Sunday afternoon, April 22 that he’s running to replace House Speaker Paul Ryan in Congress.

Ahead of the announcement, Steil launched SteilForWisconsin.com — where he says he’s running “because Washington needs a problem solver.”

His website does not mention Ryan by name, but does mention Janesville, Craig High School and St. John Vianney Parish — where both Ryan and Steil live, graduated from and attend church, respectively.

Steil is making a formal announcement Sunday afternoon at Performance Micro Tool in Janesville. Ahead of Steil’s decision, several other viable Republicans cleared the field for him by deciding not to run.

Ahead of his entrance into the GOP primary in the 1st Congressional District, the two Democrats in the race ripped him. Union ironworker Randy Bryce’s campaign spokeswoman said Steil was “part of the institutional Republican swamp” and Janesville school board member Cathy Myers said Steil will be a “rubber stamp in Washington.”

On the GOP side, Kevin Steen, an applications engineer who’s never run for office before, on April 19 announced he is running. Also in the race is Jeremy Ryan, a liberal known as a prominent protester in Madison who ran as a Republican against Ryan in 2014 but got only 6 percent of the vote.

Another former Ryan foe, Paul Nehlen, is running after he was banned from Twitter earlier this year for racist and anti-Semitic posts. Ryan’s campaign has said Nehlen is not fit to hold office.

Also registered as a Republican is political newcomer Nick Polce.