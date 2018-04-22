× Want to get paid to hang out with cats?! Sip & Purr, Milwaukee’s new cat cafe, is hiring 🐱

MILWAUKEE — Want to get paid to hang out with cats?! Sip & Purr, Milwaukee’s new cat cafe, is hiring!

They’re looking for “the best of the best cat obsessed humans” to work part-time in the cat lounge. Responsibilities will include caring for adoptable cats, assisting and educating guests on cat behavior and cat care, handling adoption inquires and cleaning.

Requirements include cat rescue, fostering or veterinary experience, a love of people and cats, as “caring for our cats and guests is the number one responsibility of “Cat Lounge Concierges,” and experience cleaning — including litter box duty.

You must also be available mornings, nights and weekends, have a reliable work record and provide at least two recent work references. Owners are looking for people who are punctual, flexible, dependable, trustworthy and a team player.

Other requirements include a love of educating on cat care, cat behaviors, cat nutrition and more. You must also be willing to sign a non-disclosure and non-compete clause.

Employees will work to help homeless cats get adopted into loving “furever” homes.

If you think this is the job for you, you’re asked to email your resume, along with a short note regarding why you’re the best cat person for this job. Resumes will be accepted until noon on Wednesday, April 25. Resumes should be emailed to info@sipandpurr.com.

The cafe is located at 2021 E. Ivanhoe Pl. (Ivanhoe and Farwell). It’s expected to open in May.

It’ll be a cafe and neighborhood cat adoption center, all under one roof. Lakeland Animal Shelter in Elkhorn has partnered with Sip & Purr to provide adoptable cats at the cafe.

Visitors will be able to sip coffee and wine and nibble on small bites while chilling with the “coolest cats in town!” And every cat at the cafe will be available for adoption. So if you fall in love, you’ll be able to bring your new friend home.

For more information, CLICK HERE to access the cafe’s website, and CLICK HERE for their Facebook page.