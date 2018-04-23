Report: Change in real estate assessed value in Milwaukee in 2018
April 23
-
April 22
-
‘Really good news:’ Report shows property values up ‘in every single aldermanic district’ in Milwaukee
-
Bangs are back and bigger than ever! 3 ways they can switch up your look
-
‘Make a life-changing difference:’ Upcoming blood donation opportunities with Red Cross
-
‘Failed miserably:’ 2 black men arrested at Starbucks get an apology from police
-
-
Frontier offers new non-stop flights from MKE to Austin, Raleigh/Durham, Philadelphia
-
Snow, sleet totals from April 15, 2018 spring storm
-
Brewers get to work; 1st spring training practice with full squad
-
Be a more adventurous eater: The healthy foods you’ll be seeing more frequently in grocery stores
-
‘Help save lives:’ Blood donors urged to help restock Red Cross shelves
-
-
Summerfest officials announce performance dates, times for Johnson Controls World Sound Stage
-
Fire and Police Commission: 369 vehicle pursuits by MPD in 2017, ‘most since at least 2002’
-
New format, new food: Traveling Beer Garden schedule unveiled for 2018; you can use credit this year! 🍻