× ‘Bucks in 6:’ In celebration of game-winning tip-in, Qdoba offers free tacos April 23, 24

MILWAUKEE — All Qdoba locations in Wisconsin on Monday, April 23 and Tuesday, April 24 will offer free tacos “in celebration of the game-winning tip-in” Sunday, April 22 that lifted the Bucks over the Celtics in Game 4 at the BMO Harris Bradley Center.

Each customer will receive a free regular taco with any purchase on Tuesday and Wednesday as long as you mention the below tweet to redeem the offer:

https://twitter.com/QdobaWI/status/988451037643239424

After losing a 20-point lead to the Boston Celtics, the Milwaukee Bucks were determined not to lose another playoff game.

Leave it to All-Star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo to come up with a big play in the final seconds on Sunday.

Antetokounmpo scored 27 points, including tipping in the go-ahead basket with 5 seconds left, and the Bucks held on for a 104-102 win to tie their first-round playoff series at two games apiece.

Boston’s Marcus Morris missed a 14-footer at the buzzer with Khris Middleton’s hand in his face to seal a nail-biting win for the Bucks.

Seconds earlier, the 6-foot-11 Antetokounmpo jumped and reached up with his left arm around Boston’s Jayson Tatum to put back Malcolm Brogdon’s missed layup for the game-winner.

“It’s a heck of play,” coach Joe Prunty said.

Game 5 is Tuesday night in Boston.