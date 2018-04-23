× ‘Comedy’s quietest power couple’ Jim and Jeannie Gaffigan to serve as Marquette University’s commencement speakers

MILWAUKEE — Jim and Jeannie Gaffigan, a husband and wife team who have collaborated on a wide variety of comedy projects, will serve as Marquette University’s commencement speakers on Sunday, May 20, officials announced Monday, April 23.

According to a news release from Marquette University officials, as part of the university’s graduation ceremony, the Gaffigans will each receive an honorary “Doctor of Humane Letters” degree.

Officials noted that Jeannie is an alumna of Marquette, graduating from the Diederich College of Communication in 1992.

“The joy and excitement of Marquette’s commencement will be even greater with the addition of Jeannie and Jim Gaffigan to our Class of 2018.We know the Gaffigans best for their humor, but I’m sure we’ll also learn from their insights and humility that through their Catholic faith they have a foundation for their relationship that holds their family together through good times and very difficult times,” said Michael Lovell, president of Marquette University in the release.

According to the release, the Gaffigans, who have been referred to as “comedy’s quietest power couple” by Vanity Fair magazine, live in Manhattan with their five children. The couple recently ended their critically acclaimed semi-fictitious television show, “The Jim Gaffigan Show,” after two seasons. The series was written by Jim and Jeannie, who both also served as executive producers and showrunners. Jim’s upcoming sixth comedy special, “Noble Ape,” was executive produced and directed by Jeannie. It will be available around the world on July 17.

Jeannie is an actress, producer, writer and philanthropist. In addition to her collaboration with Jim on television, book and live comedy tour projects, she recently co-developed, directed and was an Executive Producer on Jim’s Netflix comedy special “Cinco.” Jeannie was the founder and executive director of “Shakespeare on the Playground,” a not-for-profit theater company that produced Shakespearean plays with inner-city teenagers with a focus on literacy and production skills. She and Jim have been open in sharing their family’s challenges during a recent health scare, as she recovered from a brain tumor that was discovered in late 2016, according to the release.

Jim is a three-time Grammy-nominated comedian, actor, writer and producer whose unique brand of humor largely revolves around fatherhood and his observations on life. Both of his books, “Dad Is Fat” and “Food: A Love Story,” were featured on the New York Times Bestseller list. He takes on a dramatic role in Entertainment Studios’ recently released film “Chappaquiddick.” He has a total of 12 films that have been released or are currently in production this year. Jim also is a product of Jesuit education, graduating from Georgetown University in 1988, the release says.

Marquette’s commencement ceremony will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 20, at the BMO Harris Bradley Center.