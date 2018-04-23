× Enter now for a chance to win four tickets to Judy Moody & Stink

Third grade has put Judy Moody in a mood. She’s got to figure out what to include in her “Me” collage, and her know-it-all little brother Stink keeps getting in the way. When the Moody family drops anchor on “Artichoke” Island, they meet Cap’n Weevil with a secret treasure map, launching them on a mad dash across the island in search of gold. But they’re not the only salty dogs lookin’ for loot! Can Judy Moody and Stink outwit their competition in time? Will Judy finish her project? Set sail on this world premiere and find out! MAY 4 – JUNE 3 at the Todd Wehr Theater. Directions