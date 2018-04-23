Garrett Klumb, accused of child sex assault, turned himself into Milwaukee police

FRANKLIN — Franklin police revealed on Monday, April 23 that Garrett Klumb turned himself into the Milwaukee Police Department on Saturday — and is now in custody.

Klumb, 37, is charged with first degree sexual assault of a child under 12 years of age.

According to the criminal complaint, Kenosha police were investigating Klumb for a charge of possession of child pornography — after he allegedly sold a phone that had images of young children on it. The complaint indicates one video recovered from the phone showed Klumb inappropriately touching a 10-year-old child. When police interviewed that child, the child described several instances that had occurred over time.

Officials announced last week that a warrant had been issued for his arrest. Again, Klumb turned himself in on Saturday.