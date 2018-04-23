Spokesman: George HW Bush hospitalized with blood infection, days after death of former first lady Barbara Bush

HOUSTON, TX - APRIL 21: Former Presidents George W. Bush, left, and George H.W. Bush arrive at St. Martin's Episcopal Church for a funeral service for former first lady Barbara Bush on April 21, 2018 in Houston, Texas. Bush, wife of former president George H. W. Bush and mother of former president George W. Bush, died at her home in Houston on April 17 at the age of 92.
HOUSTON, TX - APRIL 21: Former Presidents George W. Bush, left, and George H.W. Bush arrive at St. Martin's Episcopal Church for a funeral service for former first lady Barbara Bush on April 21, 2018 in Houston, Texas. Bush, wife of former president George H. W. Bush and mother of former president George W. Bush, died at her home in Houston on April 17 at the age of 92.
HOUSTON — A family spokesman says former President George H.W. Bush has been hospitalized in Houston with an infection, just after attending the funeral of his wife Barbara.
Jim McGrath says on Twitter that the 93-year-old Bush is “responding to treatments and appears to be recovering.” He says he was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital Sunday morning after an infection spread to his blood.
Barbara Bush was laid to rest Saturday in a ceremony attended by her husband and former presidents Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, George W. Bush and their spouses, along with current first lady Melania Trump.
HOUSTON, TX – APRIL 20: Visitation is held for former first lady Barbara Bush at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church on April 20, 2018 in Houston, Texas. Bush, who died at her home in Houston on April 17, was the wife of former president George H. W. Bush and the mother of former president George W. Bush. Her funeral service will be Saturday April 21.
29.760427
-95.369803